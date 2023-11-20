The New Firefox Release: A Refreshing Boost for Privacy and Functionality

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the latest update to the open-source web browser Firefox, get ready to be impressed. The upcoming release promises not only enhanced privacy features but also a host of exciting improvements that will elevate your browsing experience.

One of the standout additions is the Website Privacy Preferences option, found within the Privacy & Security settings. This new feature empowers users to dictate whether websites can sell or share their personal data. By activating this setting, you can enjoy added peace of mind, knowing that your browsing session information won’t be exploited.

In addition, Mozilla has implemented the Global Privacy Control (GPC), an automated mechanism that notifies websites not to sell or share your browsing information across multiple jurisdictions. GPC functions as a powerful “Do Not Sell” tool in states like California, Colorado, and Connecticut. It also facilitates opt-out capabilities for targeted advertising and restricts the sale or sharing of personal data in various regions, including the EU, UK, Nevada, Utah, and Virginia.

But that’s not all Firefox has in store for its users. The forthcoming update, labeled Firefox 120, encompasses a range of exciting features designed to enhance functionality and user experience. Here are some notable inclusions:

1. Streamlined Data Import: Ubuntu Linux users can now seamlessly import data from Chromium, installed via Snap, expanding compatibility and convenience.

2. Offline Browsing Emulation: Users can utilize a new devtool feature that simulates offline browsing, allowing for uninterrupted productivity.

3. Strengthened Security: Firefox now integrates TLS trust anchors from the operating system root store, bolstering security measures. This feature will be enabled by default on Windows, MacOS, and Android, with the option to disable it in the Preferences menu.

4. Enhanced Credentials Management: Keyboard shortcuts have been introduced to streamline the editing and deletion of credentials on about:logins, making the process more efficient.

5. Refined Privacy Features: Firefox prioritizes user privacy by introducing improvements to private windows and including the ETP-Strict privacy configuration, which affords enhanced protection against fingerprinting.

6. Optimized Viewing Experience: Picture-in-Picture mode has been refined, while a new corner-snapping feature has been introduced specifically for the Linux and Windows versions, providing a seamless multitasking experience.

FAQ:

Q: When will the new Firefox release be available for download?

A: The official release date for Firefox 120 is set for November 21, 2023. You can download it from the official Firefox website.

With the upcoming Firefox release, users can expect a significant leap forward in their browsing privacy, security, and functionality. Embrace the upcoming update and enjoy an even more enjoyable and secure online experience with Firefox 120.