Naha "Teorema No-Rambut" tina Black Holes Ditantang ku Téori Alternatif Gravitasi?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
A recent unpublished paper suggests that the widely accepted “no-hair theorem” of black holes may not hold true if an alternative theory of gravity called the teleparallel formulation is correct. The no-hair theorem simplifies our understanding of black holes by stating that a black hole’s mass, electric charge, and spin contain all the necessary information about it. However, this new theory challenges that notion and could potentially complicate our study of black holes. On the other hand, it may also offer physicists a new perspective and deeper understanding of black holes.

The no-hair theorem implies that any information about matter swallowed by a black hole is lost once the black hole emits gravitational waves or light. Under this theorem, black holes appear identical to external observers, regardless of their history or composition. The term “hair” is a metaphor describing information lost beyond the black hole’s event horizon.

While the no-hair theorem is widely accepted, there are physicists who continue to question and seek evidence against it. The authors of the unpublished paper explored the implications of the teleparallel formulation of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet gravity, an alternative theory to General Relativity. This theory describes gravity using torsion instead of curvature.

The authors found that following this alternative path led them to “hairy” black hole solutions. These hairy black holes involve scalar fields outside the event horizon, providing additional information about the black hole’s interior. For example, gravitational radiation could be emitted. While this is not entirely unprecedented in modified theories of gravity, it challenges the simplicity of the no-hair theorem.

This paper, though yet to be peer-reviewed, highlights the ongoing exploration of alternative theories of gravity and their implications for black hole study. While General Relativity remains the most widely accepted theory, scientists continue to investigate alternatives to gain a deeper understanding of the universe’s complexities.

