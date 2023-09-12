Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

teknologi

Lalu Lintas Wi-fi Bisa Dikuping Nganggo Émbaran Beamforming

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Lalu Lintas Wi-fi Bisa Dikuping Nganggo Émbaran Beamforming

A recent study conducted by researchers from Singapore and China has revealed that modern Wi-fi systems transmit beamforming information (BFI) in plaintext, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping. BFI is a feedback mechanism that allows the access point (AP) to optimize the signal between the AP and user devices.

The researchers developed an attack called WiKi-Eve, named after the theoretical attacker Eve, which can be executed using any standard network interface that can be put into “monitor” mode. The attack begins by acquiring the victim’s MAC address, which then enables the attacker to obtain the victim’s IP address and launch the WiKi-Eve attack.

During the attack, the attacker continuously records the BFI samples in the Wi-fi frames from the victim during the time window of the victim’s password typing. This time series of BFI samples can then be correlated with the victim’s password used to access a service. For example, when the victim contacts WeChat, their password is transmitted early in the interaction.

The researchers applied an adversarial learning framework to the cleartext BFI samples in an attempt to extract secrets from encrypted communications. The results of their tests showed that WiKi-Eve achieved an 88.9 percent inference accuracy for individual keystrokes and up to 65.8 percent top-10 accuracy for stealing passwords of mobile applications such as WeChat.

This research was conducted by academics from China’s Hunan University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Fudan University in China.

sumber: arXiv

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

teknologi

Program Panaliti Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangrojong pikeun Inovasi Digital sareng Kewirausahaan di Pasifik

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknologi

Google Nyiapkeun Setélan Dumasar Lokasi pikeun Milarian Jaringan Alat Kuring

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Anjeun sono

teknologi

Program Panaliti Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangrojong pikeun Inovasi Digital sareng Kewirausahaan di Pasifik

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
teknologi

Google Nyiapkeun Setélan Dumasar Lokasi pikeun Milarian Jaringan Alat Kuring

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Seniman Jaman Batu Digambarkeun Lagu Manusa sareng Sato Detil dina Seni Batu Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar