Penjualan Realme 5G: Diskon sareng Panawaran dina Smartphone Pilih

The Realme 5G sale is now live, offering customers in India the opportunity to save big on select Realme 5G smartphones. The sale dates are from September 11 to September 17, and customers can take advantage of various discounts and offers on smartphones such as the Realme Narzo 60x, Realme 11 5G, and Realme 11 Pro 5G.

During the sale, customers can save up to Rs. 12,000 on the purchase of an eligible Realme 5G phone. The discounts include instant reductions in price, as well as bank offers and exchange deals.

One of the highlighted offers is an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on the newly launched Realme Narzo 60x 5G. This smartphone, available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, can be purchased for Rs. 11,999. Additionally, buyers can also get a 2X coins reward worth up to Rs. 279 and free 6-month screen damage protection.

The Realme 11 series, including the Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, are also available at discounted prices. The Realme 11 5G has a discount of Rs. 1,500, while the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ have a discount of Rs. 2,000. Buyers can also take advantage of a no-cost EMI option on all variants of these smartphones, with prices ranging from Rs. 21,999 to Rs. 25,999.

Other smartphones in the sale include the Realme 11x 5G, which is offered with a no-cost EMI option but no discount. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G also receive discounts of Rs. 1,300 and Rs. 2,000, respectively. Additionally, there is a bank discount of Rs. 250 available on ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Overall, the Realme 5G sale provides customers with an opportunity to save on high-quality smartphones with advanced 5G capabilities. With discounts, offers, and various financing options available, it’s a great time to upgrade to a Realme 5G phone.

sumber:

- [Sumber 1]

- [Sumber 2]