Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

teknologi

Terobosan dina Bahan Insulator Topologi Nyepeng Poténsial pikeun Éléktronik Canggih sareng Komputasi Kuantum

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Terobosan dina Bahan Insulator Topologi Nyepeng Poténsial pikeun Éléktronik Canggih sareng Komputasi Kuantum

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

sumber:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknologi

Masa Depan Éksplorasi Bawah Cai: Jero Anu Henteu Dipetakeun sareng Submersibles Didayakeun AI

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknologi

Wio Bank ngaluncurkeun Aplikasi Pribadi Wio pikeun Ngabantosan Pelanggan Ritel

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Seniman Jaman Batu Digambarkeun Lagu Manusa sareng Sato Detil dina Seni Batu Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
wartos

Baldur's Gate 3 Ninggalkeun Aksés Awal dina Mac kalayan Rojongan Pinuh

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
teknologi

Masa Depan Éksplorasi Bawah Cai: Jero Anu Henteu Dipetakeun sareng Submersibles Didayakeun AI

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar