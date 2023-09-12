Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

teknologi

IBM sareng Parle Products Kolaborasi pikeun Ngagancangkeun Transformasi Digital nganggo Cloud sareng AI

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
IBM sareng Parle Products Kolaborasi pikeun Ngagancangkeun Transformasi Digital nganggo Cloud sareng AI

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

sumber:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

teknologi

Program Panaliti Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangrojong pikeun Inovasi Digital sareng Kewirausahaan di Pasifik

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknologi

Google Nyiapkeun Setélan Dumasar Lokasi pikeun Milarian Jaringan Alat Kuring

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Anjeun sono

teknologi

Program Panaliti Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangrojong pikeun Inovasi Digital sareng Kewirausahaan di Pasifik

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
teknologi

Google Nyiapkeun Setélan Dumasar Lokasi pikeun Milarian Jaringan Alat Kuring

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Seniman Jaman Batu Digambarkeun Lagu Manusa sareng Sato Detil dina Seni Batu Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
teknologi

Spotify Nawiskeun Uji Coba Buku Audio Gratis ka Palanggan AS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar