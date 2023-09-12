Apple Watch Series 9 Diumumkeun: Téknologi Ditingkatkeun sareng Milestone Lingkungan

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, featuring groundbreaking enhancements to the world’s best-selling smartwatch. The Series 9 comes with several new features, including a powerful S9 SiP chip, a double-tap gesture, a brighter display, on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more. This latest release also marks a significant environmental milestone for Apple.

The Series 9 is powered by Apple’s custom S9 SiP chip, which offers improved performance and new features. It includes a double-tap gesture that enhances usability, allowing users to perform common actions with one hand without touching the display. The watch also boasts a brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, making it easier to read in bright sunlight while adjusting to just one nit for dark environments.

One of the notable features of the Series 9 is its on-device Siri capability. Siri requests can now be processed directly on the watch itself, providing quicker and more reliable responses for tasks that don’t require internet access. Users can also access their health data using Siri on the Apple Watch.

The Series 9 also introduces Precision Finding, thanks to its second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This feature aids in locating a misplaced iPhone, making it easier to find when needed. Additionally, the watch offers deeper integration with HomePod, allowing users to control media playback near a HomePod.

Running on watchOS 10, the Series 9 brings revamped apps, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and mental health tools to enhance the overall user experience. The Apple Watch Series 9 also aligns with Apple’s ambitious 2030 carbon-neutral plan, as customers can now opt for a carbon-neutral Apple Watch for the first time. This milestone signifies Apple’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its entire business, supply chain, and product life cycle.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available for order starting today, with availability commencing on September 22. Prices for the Series 9 start at €449, and customers can also choose environmentally friendly bands, such as FineWoven and redesigned Sport Loops with recycled materials.

In summary, the Apple Watch Series 9 introduces powerful enhancements to deliver an enhanced user experience. With its advanced technology and its carbon-neutral option, the Series 9 not only offers cutting-edge features but also contributes to a greener future.

sumber:

– Apple Watch Series 9 press release