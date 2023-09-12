Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

teknologi

Aplikasi iPhone Gratis sareng Dibayar Top di AS

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Aplikasi iPhone Gratis sareng Dibayar Top di AS

In this article, we will explore the top free and paid iPhone apps in the US. These apps offer a variety of features and cater to different interests and needs.

Among the top free iPhone apps in the US, one notable app is Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire. Temu allows users to shop for luxury items and experience the lifestyle of a billionaire. Another popular app is YouTube TV, which offers a wide range of streaming content for users to enjoy. TikTok, known for its viral short videos, also makes the list.

On the other hand, the top paid iPhone apps in the US include Minecraft, a highly popular game that allows players to create their own worlds. Geometry Dash is another paid app that combines music and skill-based gameplay. The well-known board game, MONOPOLY, also has a digital version available for iPhone users.

Other paid apps that make the list include Heads Up!, a fun party game, and Plague Inc., a strategic simulation game where players create and evolve a pathogen to infect and wipe out humanity.

These apps offer a range of entertainment options, from games to lifestyle experiences. Whether you’re looking for a luxury shopping experience or a captivating game to play, there are options available on the App Store.

sumber:
– Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
– YouTube TV, Google LLC
– TikTok, TikTok Ltd
– Minecraft, Mojang
– Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
– MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
– Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
– Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Catetan: URL geus dihapus tina sumber.

By Robert Andrew

Post patali

teknologi

Niantic Harepan Monster Hunter Ayeuna Bisa Nyegerkeun Kasuksesan Kaulinan Mobile na

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknologi

Pamekar Game Réaksi kana Biaya Runtime Anyar Unity

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknologi

Spotify Ngenalkeun "Daylist" pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangalaman Musik Pribadi

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

teknologi

Niantic Harepan Monster Hunter Ayeuna Bisa Nyegerkeun Kasuksesan Kaulinan Mobile na

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
teknologi

Pamekar Game Réaksi kana Biaya Runtime Anyar Unity

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
teknologi

Spotify Ngenalkeun "Daylist" pikeun Ningkatkeun Pangalaman Musik Pribadi

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
wartos

CEO Tech Nelepon pikeun Peraturan ngeunaan AKAL jieunan

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar