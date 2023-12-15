Sun’s Unprecedented Solar Flare Holds Impending Danger for Earth

A recent solar flare, described as one of the largest ever recorded, has caused widespread radio frequency blackouts across the United States. However, this incident may only mark the beginning of a potentially catastrophic series of events. Scientists have now detected a high-intensity plasma stream that is heading towards Earth, which is expected to trigger a strong solar storm and create further chaos.

The Sun’s activity follows an 11-year cycle and is classified based on the strength and range of its flares. This particular flare, occurring on Thursday at around 10:30 pm IST, was categorized as an X2.8, making it one of the most powerful solar radio events on record. Multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units reported radio communication interference with aircraft as a result.

Solar flares of this magnitude are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which propel massive clouds of solar plasma into space at incredibly high speeds. While CMEs are infrequent, they possess the potential to cause widespread blackout on Earth for months, resulting in billions of dollars in damages and adversely affecting satellites.

It has been confirmed that the recent flare was indeed associated with a CME, and there are indications of an Earth-directed component. SpaceWeather further warns that a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm may occur on December 15-16 due to an incoming solar wind stream containing a CME. The situation could escalate to moderate G2 or even strong G3 storm levels by December 17 when the CME associated with the solar flare is expected to reach Earth.

A G3 solar storm has the potential to damage small satellites, disrupt mobile networks, GPS systems, and pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids. Additionally, it can expand the aurora effect to latitudes much further south than usual.

According to NOAA scientists, the recent X-class flare not only represents the largest flare of the current Solar Cycle 25 but is also the most significant one since September 2017. Experts caution that this unprecedented event may only mark the beginning, as the Sun’s activity is projected to peak by mid-2024.