Téori Einstein ngeunaan Gravitasi jeung Pilarian pikeun Alternatif

Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity, has been incredibly successful for over a century. However, the theory has its limitations. It predicts its own failure at spacetime singularities inside black holes and at the Big Bang itself. While other physical theories describing the other fundamental forces in physics have been tested extensively, general relativity has only been tested in weak gravity.

Deviations from general relativity are not excluded and must happen, according to theoretical physicists. The existence of spacetime singularities suggests that quantum mechanics, which applies at very small scales, should resolve these issues. However, attempts to blend general relativity with quantum mechanics introduce deviations from Einstein’s theory.

Modél Λ-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM), nyaéta modél standar kosmologi, geus ditarima sacara lega. Nanging, éta henteu lengkep sareng henteu nyugemakeun tina sudut pandang téoritis. Dina lima taun katukang, éta ogé ngalaman tegangan observasi, utamana ngeunaan pangukuran konstanta Hubble.

Bukti observasi pikeun akselerasi alam semesta kapanggih dina 1998 kalawan Tipe Ia supernovae geus ngarah ka proposal énergi poék. Nanging, sifat énergi poék tetep teu dipikanyaho, sareng panjelasan alternatif, sapertos gravitasi anu dirobih, parantos janten populer.

Aya seueur literatur ngeunaan téori gravitasi alternatif pikeun rélativitas umum, kalebet téori skalar-tensor. Alternatif ieu perlu diuji ngaliwatan percobaan sistim tatasurya, observasi gelombang gravitasi, jeung ulikan ngeunaan black hole.

It is still uncertain whether the deviations from general relativity arise from trying to fit cosmological observations into an inadequate theory or if dark energy truly does not exist.

