Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Naha Unsur Bumi Langka Hésé Diékstrak

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 1, 2023
Naha Unsur Bumi Langka Hésé Diékstrak

Rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are highly sought after by the tech and energy industries due to their useful properties. These elements are vital components in smartphones, electric car batteries, and wind turbines. Despite their importance, their limited global supply is a concern for governments and corporations.

Contrary to what their name suggests, rare earth elements are not actually rare. A study by the US Geological Survey found that their abundance in the Earth’s crust is comparable to common metals like copper and zinc. However, extracting these elements from their natural sources is challenging.

Unlike other metals that concentrate in specific geological formations, rare earth elements are spread out across the planet. They do not collect in one place due to their unique chemistry. This makes mining for these materials particularly inefficient.

Even when rare earth elements are present in certain areas, extracting them is a complex process. Ores containing rare earth elements are composed of metal particles bonded to other nonmetal substances by strong ionic bonds. Breaking these bonds and removing the nonmetal substances is difficult.

Rare earth elements have three positive charges and form strong ionic bonds with phosphate counterions, which have three negative charges. Overcoming the strong attraction between the metal and the counterion is a challenging task. The extraction process requires intense chemical reactions, low pH levels, aggressive conditions, and high temperatures.

Researchers are exploring alternative methods to extract rare earth elements, such as recycling and extracting them from old electronics and industrial waste. Additionally, efforts are being made to develop new compounds that possess similar properties to rare earth elements. However, for now, there is no substitute for these valuable elements as demand continues to rise.

sumber:
– US Geological Survey Study
– Aaron Noble, professor and head of the Mining and Mineral Engineering Department at Virginia Tech
– Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute.

By Robert Andrew

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Alignment Nebula Planet Numbu ka Nutup Béntang Binér

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Peneliti Universitas Sydney Ditunjuk Fellows tina Royal Society of NSW

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Alignment Nebula Planet Numbu ka Nutup Béntang Binér

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Peneliti Universitas Sydney Ditunjuk Fellows tina Royal Society of NSW

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Biosensor Berbasis Protéin Terobosan Dimekarkeun pikeun Ngadeteksi Ranjau Darat sareng Ordnance Unexploded Berbasis TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar