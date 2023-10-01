Paripolah anu pikaresepeun tina paus bungkuk sareng juket laut

Humpback whales have been observed engaging in a unique behavior involving seaweed. While it was previously believed that whales played with seaweed for fun, experts now believe that they may also be seeking the antibacterial properties of the plant. Dr. Olaf Meynecke of Griffith University has documented this behavior in a paper published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

In previous research, Dr. Meynecke described how whales roll in sandy substrates to shed dead skin cells and parasites. The new paper focuses on another behavior displayed by baleen whales, including humpbacks, known as “kelping.” This behavior involves the whales frolicking and rolling around with clumps of kelp and seaweed at the water’s surface.

Dr. Meynecke and his team analyzed three instances of kelping behavior on Australia’s east coast, as well as 100 other documented seaweed interactions worldwide. They found that this behavior was similar across various whale populations, regardless of their location.

The use of objects by whales, including baleen whales, has been previously reported and is considered a complex behavior. However, object use by baleen whales, and particularly the use of seaweed, is less commonly observed. Dr. Meynecke suggests that this behavior may serve additional benefits such as ectoparasite removal and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Understanding this behavior across different whale populations is crucial for gaining insights into their habitat preferences and learning more about their intricate behaviors. Whales are known for their playful nature, often engaging in activities such as breaching, tail slapping, spyhopping, lobtailing, and log rolling. They also interact playfully with other marine species, like dolphins.

While the precise reasons for these behaviors are not always clear, they provide a window into the social and cognitive lives of these majestic marine mammals. The study of these behaviors contributes to our knowledge of whales and their complex relationship with their environment.

sumber:

– Dr. Olaf Meynecke, Griffith University

- Journal of Kelautan Élmu sarta Téknik