Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Astronom Nganggo James Webb Space Telescope pikeun Diajar Sistem TRAPPIST-1

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 10, 2023
Astronom Nganggo James Webb Space Telescope pikeun Diajar Sistem TRAPPIST-1

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

sumber:
- The Astrophysical Journal
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Élmuwan Milarian Cai sareng Karbon anu Leueur dina Sampel Astéroid, Ngadukung Téori Asal-usul Kahirupan

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar