Tegangan Hubble: Teleskop Angkasa James Webb NASA pikeun Ngaronjatkeun Pangukuran Laju Ékspansi Alam Semesta

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
The rate at which the universe is expanding, known as the Hubble constant, is a fundamental parameter for understanding the evolution and fate of the cosmos. However, a persistent difference called the “Hubble Tension” exists between the measured value of the constant using various distance indicators and its predicted value from the big bang afterglow.

To address this discrepancy, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is being used to refine and scrutinize the observational evidence for the Hubble Tension. Nobel Laureate Adam Riess and his colleagues from Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute have utilized Webb’s capabilities to improve the precision of local measurements of the Hubble constant.

The Hubble constant is like a cosmic speed limit sign that tells us how fast the universe is expanding. Astronomers determine this value by measuring the brightnesses of certain stars in distant galaxies, known as Cepheid variables, which serve as reliable distance markers. The longer the period of pulsation of a Cepheid, the brighter it is intrinsically, allowing scientists to measure the expansion rate of the universe over time.

Cepheid variables have been the gold standard tool for measuring the distances of galaxies located hundreds of millions of light-years away. However, these stars are often crowded together in their host galaxies, making it challenging to separate them from their line-of-sight neighbors. This limitation led to the development of the Hubble Space Telescope, which provided better resolution than ground-based telescopes and allowed for the identification of individual Cepheid variables in galaxies at vast distances.

With Webb’s sharper infrared vision, astronomers can isolate Cepheid variables more clearly from surrounding stars, further refining the accuracy of distance measurements. Combined with previous observations from the Hubble telescope, these refined measurements will help determine the expansion rate of the universe more accurately.

The Hubble Tension has significant implications for our understanding of the cosmos, as a precise measurement of the Hubble constant is crucial for determining the age and ultimate fate of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope represents an exciting opportunity to shed light on this intriguing phenomenon and provide more insights into the expansion of our universe.

