Ngartos Nagara, Kode Pos, sareng Nagara

ByJibril Botha

Oct 7, 2023
The terms state, zip code, and country are fundamental in identifying specific locations or addresses. Let’s delve into the definitions and significance of each term.

A state refers to a defined territory within a larger country that is governed by its own political and administrative authority. It is an essential geographical division that helps organize a nation. States often have their own laws, governments, and official symbols.

A zip code, short for Zone Improvement Plan code, is a numbering system used by postal services to efficiently sort and deliver mail. Each zip code corresponds to a specific region or area within a city or town. By including a zip code in an address, it becomes easier for postal workers to identify the destination and ensure prompt delivery.

The country is the largest geographical division, encompassing multiple states and territories. It serves as a political and territorial entity with its own government and sovereignty. Countries have defined borders that separate them from neighboring nations. They operate under their own laws, legal systems, and international relations.

While zip codes are specific to a particular country, they primarily function within the United States Postal Service. In other countries, similar systems exist, known by different names such as postcodes or postal codes.

Understanding these terms is vital for various purposes, including sending mail, filling out forms, and providing accurate location information. By including the appropriate state, zip code, and country details, we ensure that our correspondence reaches the intended recipients efficiently.

- Kamus Merriam-Webster

- Layanan Pos Amérika Serikat

