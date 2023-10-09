Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Métode Anyar pikeun Ngukur Laju Ékspansi Alam Semesta

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Métode Anyar pikeun Ngukur Laju Ékspansi Alam Semesta

Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute are proposing a novel method to address disagreements in measuring the Universe’s expansion rate. The expansion of the Universe is a fundamental concept in cosmology, and accurately measuring this rate, known as the Hubble constant, is crucial for our understanding of the cosmos.

Currently, two primary methods are used to measure the expansion rate, but they provide slightly different results. This discrepancy, known as the “Hubble trouble,” has led astrophysicists to search for alternative approaches.

The researchers suggest using kilonovae, explosions resulting from the merging of neutron stars, as a means to measure distances to galaxies. Kilonovae are remarkably symmetric, and their simplicity allows astronomers to deduce the amount of light they emit. By comparing this luminosity with the amount of light that reaches Earth, researchers can calculate the distance to galaxies containing kilonovae.

This new method offers several advantages over traditional methods. For instance, it does not require the calibration of other stars, such as Cepheids, to determine distances. The researchers have tested this method using a kilonova discovered in 2017 and obtained a Hubble constant closer to the background radiation method.

Although these preliminary findings are promising, more cases are needed for validation. However, if the kilonova method successfully resolves the Hubble trouble, it could provide a breakthrough in our understanding of the Universe’s expansion.

sumber:
– Niels Bohr Institute: [Insert source URL]
– Supernova: A stellar explosion that occurs during the last stages of a massive star’s evolution.
– Cosmic background radiation: The residual radiation from the Big Bang, which permeates the entire Universe.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari Parsial Katingali di Alberta Saptu ieu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari Parsial Katingali di Alberta Saptu ieu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar