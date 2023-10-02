Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

NASA bakal ngaluncurkeun rokét salami 2023 Annular Eclipse pikeun Diajar Pangaruh dina Atmosfir Luhur

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
NASA bakal ngaluncurkeun rokét salami 2023 Annular Eclipse pikeun Diajar Pangaruh dina Atmosfir Luhur

A NASA sounding rocket mission called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) will launch three rockets during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, to study the impact of the sudden decrease in sunlight on the upper atmosphere. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the APEP mission aims to investigate the changes in the ionosphere—the region of the atmosphere where sunlight interacts with atoms to form ions and electrons.

During a solar eclipse, the ionospheric temperature and density experience a rapid drop and then rise again, causing waves to ripple through the ionosphere. By launching rockets outside the path of annularity—the area where the moon fully covers the sun—the APEP team plans to deploy instruments that will measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. These measurements will be the first simultaneous observations from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

In addition to the rocket measurements, the APEP mission will also utilize ground-based observations from co-investigators at the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory. High-altitude balloons launched by students from Embry-Riddle will measure weather changes as the eclipse passes by.

The APEP rockets will be launched in October 2023 from New Mexico and will then be recovered and relaunched in April 2024 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, during a total solar eclipse. These launches will provide insights into the widespread effects of an eclipse on the upper atmosphere.

Sources: NASA, Scientific Visualization Studio

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Métode Anyar pikeun Produksi Urea Énergi Éfisién Dipanggihan

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Téhnik Arsitéktur Kuna Inspirasi Pendekatan Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Kinerja Kerangka Metal-Organik

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Pentingna Ngatur Préferénsi Cookie pikeun Pangalaman Wéb Pribadi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Métode Anyar pikeun Produksi Urea Énergi Éfisién Dipanggihan

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Téhnik Arsitéktur Kuna Inspirasi Pendekatan Anyar pikeun Ningkatkeun Kinerja Kerangka Metal-Organik

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Pentingna Ngatur Préferénsi Cookie pikeun Pangalaman Wéb Pribadi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Koréa Kidul Protés Usulan Pamarentah Pamotongan Pikeun Panalungtikan Anggaran

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar