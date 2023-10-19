The Orionids Meteor Pancuran: Hiji acara celestial spektakuler

The Orionids meteor shower, considered one of the most awe-inspiring events of the year, will reach its peak this weekend, providing astronomy enthusiasts with a chance to witness this mesmerizing phenomenon. This annual cosmic spectacle occurs in mid-October when Earth passes through the dust and particles left behind by Halley’s Comet.

Regarded as the most beautiful meteor showers by NASA, the Orionids often create the illusion of shooting stars as they leave luminous trails behind. These meteors can even produce fireballs, which are exceptionally bright meteors visible to the naked eye.

According to the American Meteor Society, this year’s Orionids are expected to have a medium strength, with an average of 15-20 meteors per hour. However, reports indicate that in recent years, some observers have witnessed a significantly higher number of meteors.

The Orionids will remain visible until November 22, overlapping with the Northern Taurids meteors, which will reach their peak on November 11 – November 12.

To witness the Orionids in their full glory, stargazers are advised to look to the skies during the pre-dawn hours of October 21 and October 22. The best viewing time is after midnight and just before dawn. It is recommended to find an open area away from city lights for an optimal experience. A dark sky with no moon illumination will offer the best conditions to observe the shower.

Unlike other celestial phenomena, the Orionids can be observed without any special equipment. Simply allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness by spending at least 30 minutes outside before the show begins. To view the meteor shower comfortably, lie back on a reclining chair and angle your gaze halfway up to the sky. The lower half of the sky usually offers the most meteors, unless the horizon is brightly lit.

Clear skies are essential for optimal visibility, and this year, the moon will be illuminated at 37% during the Orionids, enhancing the overall experience if conditions are favorable.

Prepare to be captivated by the celestial display of the Orionids meteor shower. As you gaze at the night sky, be reminded of the awe-inspiring wonders of the universe.

Watesan:

– Orionids: A meteor shower that occurs annually in mid-October as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.

– Halley’s Comet: A famous periodic comet that orbits the Sun approximately once every 76 years.

– Fireballs: Bright meteors that leave a trail of light and are visible to the naked eye.

– Northern Taurids: Another meteor shower that overlaps with the Orionids, reaching its peak on November 11 – November 12.

sumber:

- NASA

- Amérika Meteor Society

– Earth Sky

– angkasa.com