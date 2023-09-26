Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Poto anu endah tina Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse Dipilih pikeun Kompetisi Astrofotografi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Poto anu endah tina Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse Dipilih pikeun Kompetisi Astrofotografi

Photographer Tom O’Hanlon’s remarkable image of a blood red moon rising over Hook Lighthouse has been shortlisted in the Royal Museums Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. O’Hanlon, who is based in Offaly, Ireland, captured this breathtaking photo from a distance of 5.3 kilometers at Dunmore East Golf Club.

Now in its 15th year, the competition has received thousands of entries from 64 countries around the world. O’Hanlon’s image, titled “Moonrise Over Hook Head,” is currently on display at the National Maritime Museum in London as part of an exhibition featuring other exceptional shortlisted images.

In addition to being displayed in the exhibition, O’Hanlon’s photo is also featured in the competition’s official book, published by Collins in association with Royal Museums Greenwich. The book is available for purchase exclusively at the museum and online.

Expressing his delight at being shortlisted, O’Hanlon stated, “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among some of the world’s best astro-photographers. This image required careful planning, and I’m grateful that I was able to capture it exactly as I had envisioned. I’m eagerly looking forward to attending the official launch of the exhibition in London.”

The image showcases the stunning beauty of the moonrise over Hook Lighthouse, bathed in a deep red hue. O’Hanlon’s successful execution of this photograph highlights his skill and dedication to the art of astrophotography.

sumber:
– New Ross Standard
– Royal Museums Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year
– National Maritime Museum, London

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Masa Depan Misi Élmu Planét ku ISRO: Ngajalajah Vénus, Mars, sareng seueur deui

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

ISRO ngarencanakeun Misi ka Vénus, Payloads parantos dikembangkeun

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Misteri Global Fairy Circles Tungtungna Kabongkar

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Masa Depan Misi Élmu Planét ku ISRO: Ngajalajah Vénus, Mars, sareng seueur deui

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

ISRO ngarencanakeun Misi ka Vénus, Payloads parantos dikembangkeun

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Misteri Global Fairy Circles Tungtungna Kabongkar

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Observatorium Chandra NASA masihan Cahaya Anyar dina Ledakan Béntang

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar