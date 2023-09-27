Kahirupan Kota

Nambahkeun Aplikasi Kaséhatan Seluler ka Alat Wearable Ngahasilkeun Hasil Campuran pikeun Tingkat Kagiatan Fisik, Panalitian Panaliti

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
A recent report led by Michigan Medicine has found that adding a mobile health application to wearable devices, such as smartwatches, produces mixed results when it comes to improving physical activity levels. The study, known as the Virtual AppLication-supported Environment To Increase Exercise Study (VALENTINE), compared the physical activity levels of patients enrolled in cardiac rehabilitation who received a mobile health intervention to those who did not.

The trial involved over 200 participants, with half receiving a mobile health intervention that consisted of an application allowing for activity tracking and goal setting, as well as tailored text messages to promote physical activity. The text messages were designed to be highly relevant to each participant’s environment and took factors like weather, time of day, and day of the week into account.

The results, published in the journal npj Digital Medicine, showed that there was no significant increase in physical activity levels overall for patients receiving the mobile health intervention across all types of smartwatches. However, there was a noticeable increase in walking distance over six minutes, a measure of functional capacity, for Fitbit users at three months, although this increase was not sustained at six months. There was no significant change in six-minute walk distance for Apple Watch users at six months.

The study suggests that the intervention did not have a long-term impact on physical activity levels that was sustained over time, but it may have intermediate or device-specific effects. The findings also indicate that further analysis is needed to determine which types of tailored text messages are most effective for different groups of patients. This information will be used to design future digital health interventions that provide participants with the most effective text messages.

In conclusion, this study is a significant step in understanding how best to utilize mobile health interventions to benefit patients and improve physical activity levels. However, more research is needed to optimize the use of these technologies and achieve lasting changes in behavior.

Source: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan
Journal reference: Golbus, J. R., et al. (2023). A randomized trial of a mobile health intervention to augment cardiac rehabilitation. npj Digital Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41746-023-00921-9.

