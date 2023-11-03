In an extraordinary display of rocket reuse, SpaceX is gearing up to shatter its own record today by launching its Falcon 9 rocket on its unprecedented 18th mission. If successful, this mission will launch 23 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, with a number of backup opportunities available throughout the night. SpaceX enthusiasts can witness the excitement unfold via SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) with live coverage starting just before liftoff.

Following liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth yet again, aiming to make a precise vertical landing on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” stationed hundreds of miles off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. This remarkable feat will take place approximately 8.5 minutes after launch.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its journey, carrying the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). Roughly 65.5 minutes after liftoff, the satellites will be deployed, contributing to SpaceX’s ever-expanding Starlink megaconstellation.

SpaceX, led by visionary CEO Elon Musk, has consistently emphasized the importance of rocket reusability. This groundbreaking approach not only revolutionizes spaceflight but also paves the way for ambitious endeavors like the colonization of Mars. By relentlessly pushing the limits of reuse, SpaceX has achieved remarkable milestones, with the previous Falcon 9 record of 17 flights set just a few days prior.

The company’s dedication to advancing the Starlink project is evident in the fact that many of these Falcon 9 missions have been specifically dedicated to expanding the broadband megaconstellation. With nearly 5,000 operational satellites already in orbit, Starlink aims to provide global internet coverage and bridge the digital divide.

Get ready to witness history as SpaceX continues its journey towards making space exploration more accessible and sustainable through historic rocket reuse.

Patarosan remen tanya (FAQ)

1. Sabaraha satelit Starlink bakal diluncurkeun dina misi anu bakal datang?

23 Starlink satellites are scheduled to be launched into orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

2. Where and when can I watch the launch?

You can watch the live coverage of the launch on SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter), with coverage beginning approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

3. How many times has the Falcon 9 rocket been reused for this mission?

If successful, this will mark the 18th mission for the Falcon 9’s first stage, setting a new record for rocket reuse by SpaceX.

4. What is the purpose of the Starlink satellite constellation?

The Starlink satellite constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage and improve accessibility to underserved regions worldwide.