Jadwal Sibuk Ekspedisi 69 Awak Di Atas Stasion Angkasa Internasional

ByJibril Botha

Sep 23, 2023
The crew members of Expedition 69 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a productive day on September 22. They were engaged in a variety of tasks, including space gardening, research, suit preparations, and descent training. These activities showcased the collaborative spirit of space missions.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli started her day with orbital plumbing and maintenance on the EXPRESS racks, which are used for storing research experiments. She then continued with station upkeep tasks and inspected the station’s cupola, or “window to the world.”

Moghbeli was joined by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and JAXA Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa for eye exams. Furukawa had earlier conducted research on solid combustion in the Kibo Laboratory Module, which aims to improve fuel efficiency and fire safety both in space and on Earth.

Another NASA astronaut, Loral O’Hara, along with Mogensen and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, worked on spacesuit maintenance. They replaced batteries and installed restraint straps and helmet lights in preparation for upcoming U.S. spacewalks in October.

Space gardening was also on the agenda, with Mogensen harvesting the final round of Arabidopsis plants as part of the Plant Habitat-03 investigation. This experiment aims to understand how plant adaptations in microgravity can transfer to future generations.

Overall, the busy schedule of the Expedition 69 crew demonstrates their commitment to scientific research and mission preparation. The ISS continues to serve as a valuable platform for international collaboration in space exploration.

By Jibril Botha

