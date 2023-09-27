Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

Wewengkon Seattle Ditarajang Gempa Masif 1,100 Taun Katukang, Panalitian Anyar

Sep 27, 2023
A new study suggests that the Seattle region may have experienced a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 around 1,100 years ago, caused by the simultaneous rupture of hidden faults. This is significantly more powerful than current warnings suggest is possible from these fault zones.

Previous research has indicated that Puget Sound, which includes Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia, was shaken by large earthquakes between 900 and 930 A.D. These quakes were estimated to have magnitudes in the low 7s, and it was believed that there were at least two major quakes during this time, one from the Seattle Fault Zone (SFZ) and another from the Saddle Mountain Fault Zone (SMFZ).

However, a recent study published in the journal Science Advances analyzed fossilized tree remains and found that both fault zones likely ruptured simultaneously or within a very short period of time. If this is accurate, the resulting earthquake would have been more powerful than previously predicted.

The study examined fossilized Douglas fir trees from six sites across Puget Sound. By combining tree ring counts and radiocarbon dating, the researchers determined that these trees died within a six-month period between 923 and 924 A.D. This timeframe suggests that the quakes resulted from the same tectonic plate movements, increasing the likelihood of simultaneous quakes.

According to the researchers, if the SFZ and SMFZ ruptured at the same time again, it could result in the most powerful quake these fault zones are capable of producing. The current warning models should be updated to account for this potentially devastating scenario.

The study also highlights that the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ), a fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California, poses the greatest seismic threat to Seattle. The CSZ can produce earthquakes with magnitudes of around 9, similar to the “big one” that occurred in 1700.

This discovery has significant implications for the 4 million people currently residing in Puget Sound. It is important to revise and adapt earthquake preparedness measures based on these findings.

Sumber: Science Advances

