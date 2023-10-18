Muka konci Misteri Regenerasi Anggota Badan Axolotl

Scientists have long been fascinated by the axolotl, a type of salamander known for its incredible ability to regrow lost limbs. However, the question of whether or not axolotls possess Apical-ectodermal-ridge (AER) cells, which are thought to be essential for limb development and regeneration in humans and other animals, has remained a subject of debate.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from EPFL and TU Dresden have finally unravelled the mechanism behind the axolotl’s limb regrowth. By creating an atlas of the transcriptome of single cells from various species, including axolotls, humans, mice, chickens, and frogs, scientists were able to compare the gene-expression profiles and identify the genes involved in limb growth and regeneration.

Contrary to previous conflicting reports, this study conclusively demonstrates that axolotls do indeed possess cells with characteristics similar to AER cells. These cells play a crucial role in limb development in various species, including humans. The researchers used spatial transcriptomics to further uncover the genes expressed in specific tissue parts during limb regeneration.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that axolotls do not fully regenerate AER cells during limb regrowth, challenging the commonly held belief that these cells are necessary for limb regeneration. Instead, the axolotl uses a distributed approach, involving multiple cell types, to achieve limb regrowth. This finding not only expands our understanding of limb regeneration in axolotls but also offers new insights into potential regenerative medicine techniques for mammals, including humans.

The researchers also compared the regenerative capabilities of axolotls with those of frog tadpoles, which are evolutionarily closer to humans. They discovered that these species use different cell types during the regeneration process, suggesting that there may be multiple pathways to achieve limb regeneration.

This groundbreaking study provides fresh insights into the fascinating world of limb regeneration and offers promising prospects for regenerative medicine in humans.

Rujukan Journal

Jixing Zhong, Rita Aires, Georgios Tsissios, Evangelia Skoufa, Kerstin Brandt, Tatiana Sandoval-Guzmán, Can Aztekin. Multi-species atlas resolves an axolotl limb development and regeneration paradox. Nature Communications 10 October 2023. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41944-w

sumber:

– Nature Communications (journal without URL)