Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Sumber tina Star Alignment deukeut Galactic Center kapanggih

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 1, 2023
Sumber tina Star Alignment deukeut Galactic Center kapanggih

Scientists from The University of Manchester and the University of Hong Kong have made a significant discovery regarding the alignment of stars close to the Galactic Center. The alignment of planetary nebulae, first discovered by Manchester PhD student Bryan Rees, has remained unexplained until now. New data obtained from the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope have confirmed the alignment and identified a particular group of stars responsible for it: close binary stars.

Planetary nebulae are clouds of gas expelled by stars at the end of their lives. The team studied a group of planetary nebulae in the Galactic Bulge near the center of the Milky Way. Despite the nebulae being unrelated and coming from different stars born at different times and in different locations, their shapes were found to align almost parallel to the Galactic plane. This alignment was discovered in planetary nebulae with close stellar companions, with the companion star orbiting the main star at a closer distance than Mercury is to our own Sun.

The finding suggests that the alignment is potentially linked to the initial separation of the binary components at the time of the star’s birth. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the alignment, but this discovery provides important evidence for a constant and controlled process influencing star formation over billions of years and vast distances.

This study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, deepens our understanding of the dynamics and evolution of the Milky Way’s bulge region. The researchers investigated 136 confirmed planetary nebulae in the galaxy’s bulge using the Very Large Telescope and re-examined 40 of them using high-resolution images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The alignment of the nebulae may be influenced by the rapid orbital motion of the companion star, even potentially orbiting inside the main star. This discovery sheds light on the complex processes involved in star formation and the factors that shape our galaxy.

Rujukan:
- Surat Jurnal Astrofisika
- Observatorium Kidul Éropa
- Teleskop Angkasa Hubble

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Biosensor Berbasis Protéin Terobosan Dimekarkeun pikeun Ngadeteksi Ranjau Darat sareng Ordnance Unexploded Berbasis TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Persib Rover NASA Nangkep Sétan Debu Mars di Kawah Jezero

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Stress Halodo Nimbulkeun Parobahan dina Fungsi Taneuh Hutan Hujan

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Biosensor Berbasis Protéin Terobosan Dimekarkeun pikeun Ngadeteksi Ranjau Darat sareng Ordnance Unexploded Berbasis TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Persib Rover NASA Nangkep Sétan Debu Mars di Kawah Jezero

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Astéroid 2008 QY: Rincian sareng Poténsi Balukar

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar