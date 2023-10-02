Kahirupan Kota

Kapsul OSIRIS-REx NASA Berhasil Ngirimkeun Sampel Astéroid ka Utah

Jibril Botha

Oct 2, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone as its capsule containing samples of an asteroid successfully landed in Utah. The capsule was equipped with sensor equipment placed at the point of peak heating during its journey.

Early on September 24, the spacecraft parachuted into the Department of Defense Dugway Proving Ground in the Utah Test and Training Range, located approximately 80 miles west of Salt Lake City. The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to collect samples from an asteroid and bring them back to Earth for further study.

The Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission is NASA’s first sample return mission of bits and pieces from an asteroid. The spacecraft traveled to an asteroid named Bennu and used a robotic arm to collect material from its surface.

The sensor equipment placed under the point of peak heating during the capsule’s descent was crucial in monitoring temperature and other conditions. This data will provide valuable insights into the re-entry process and help improve future missions involving sample return.

NASA’s successful sample return mission is a significant achievement in the field of space exploration. The collected samples will provide scientists with valuable information about the composition and origin of asteroids. This data will contribute to our understanding of the solar system’s formation and evolution.

The OSIRIS-REx mission represents a major step forward in our exploration of asteroids and the possibility of utilizing their resources in the future. Further analysis of the samples will uncover new insights and pave the way for future missions targeting asteroids for scientific exploration and potential resource extraction.

By Jibril Botha

