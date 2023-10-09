Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Modul Spasi Rusia di Stasion Angkasa Internasional Kaserang Bocoran Sistem Pendingin

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Modul Spasi Rusia di Stasion Angkasa Internasional Kaserang Bocoran Sistem Pendingin

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Sumber: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Badai Surya: Ancaman pikeun Téknologi Modern sareng Infrastruktur

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Cincin Tangkal Kuno Ngungkabkeun Badai Matahari Anu Ngancurkeun Anu Bisa Ngaruhan Peradaban Kiwari

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Helikopter Mars Ingenuity NASA Nyetél Rékor Kacepetan Anyar dina Penerbangan ka-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Élmuwan Milarian Cai sareng Karbon anu Leueur dina Sampel Astéroid, Ngadukung Téori Asal-usul Kahirupan

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar