Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari "Cingcin Seuneu": Kajadian Surgawi anu Endah

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Gerhana Matahari "Cingcin Seuneu": Kajadian Surgawi anu Endah

The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to occur on October 14, 2023, captivating both amateur sky watchers and professional astronomers. This annual celestial phenomenon offers a unique opportunity to observe the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, which is usually obscured by the Sun’s intense brightness.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon aligns with the Sun while being at its farthest point from Earth. Due to this distance, the Moon cannot completely block the Sun, resulting in a partial eclipse and the distinctive “Ring of Fire” effect. It is important to note that direct observation of a solar eclipse without proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or solar viewers, can be harmful to the eyes.

The upcoming “Ring of Fire” eclipse is scheduled for October 14. However, it is unfortunate that it will not be visible from India. The Moon’s shadow will pass over North America and South America during this eclipse, offering a breathtaking view to those in these regions.

For those in North America and South America, the eclipse will occur at 8:35 PM IST on October 14 and 2:25 AM IST on October 15. Although not visible in India, NASA will be hosting a live stream of the eclipse for anyone interested in watching this remarkable event.

Solar eclipses possess a rich historical and cultural significance. They have fascinated and influenced cultures worldwide, often resulting in gatherings, rituals, or celebrations to commemorate the occasion. The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is no exception, emphasizing the cultural importance of these rare celestial events.

sumber:
– NASA (@NASA)

By Mampho Brescia

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Kahirupan Saatos Spasi: Nyaluyukeun kana Gravitasi sareng Pegat Rékor

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Embarks on Misi ka Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Dampak Gerhana Matahari dina Kaayaan Cuaca

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Kahirupan Saatos Spasi: Nyaluyukeun kana Gravitasi sareng Pegat Rékor

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Embarks on Misi ka Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Dampak Gerhana Matahari dina Kaayaan Cuaca

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Ngamimitian Perjalanan ka Asteroid Logam

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar