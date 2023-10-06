Scientists Capture Protons in the Act of Dissociation Using Ultrafast Electron Camera

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have successfully used ultrafast electron diffraction (UED) to observe the motion of hydrogen atoms within ammonia molecules. The team’s findings, published in Physical Review Letters, demonstrate the potential of UED in tracking hydrogen atoms and proton transfers.

Proton transfers are fundamental to many chemical and biological reactions, such as enzyme catalysis and proton pumps in cells. Understanding the structural changes during proton transfers is crucial but challenging due to their rapid nature, occurring within femtoseconds. Current methods, like shooting X-rays at molecules, have limitations as X-rays interact with electrons and not atomic nuclei.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers utilized SLAC’s MeV-UED, an ultrafast electron diffraction camera. The team dissociated one of the hydrogen-nitrogen bonds in ammonia using ultraviolet light, then directed a beam of electrons through the molecule to capture diffracted electrons. This allowed them to observe the separation of the hydrogen atom from the nitrogen nucleus and the resulting structural changes in the molecule.

Having access to data on both electrons and nuclei in the same experiment proves extremely valuable. By determining which component initiates atom dissociation, researchers can gain insights into the process of dissociation reactions.

The ability to track protons in the act of dissociation has important implications for understanding proton transfer mechanisms in chemistry and biology. Traditional methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy struggle to detect protons, making UED a promising approach.

In future experiments, the researchers plan to use X-rays at SLAC’s X-ray laser, the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), to compare the results. They also aim to enhance the intensity of the electron beam and improve time resolution to resolve individual steps of proton dissociation.

This research opens up new possibilities for studying hydrogen transfers and unraveling the mysteries behind key chemical reactions in various biological processes.

Sumber: Laboratorium Akselerator Nasional SLAC

rujukan:

Elio G. Champenois et al, Femtosecond Electronic and Hydrogen Structural Dynamics in Ammonia Imaged with Ultrafast Electron Diffraction, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.143001