Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Juvenile Crown-of-Thorns Starfish Show Resilience to Warming Waters, Ulikan Anyar nembongkeun

ByJibril Botha

Oct 18, 2023
Juvenile Crown-of-Thorns Starfish Show Resilience to Warming Waters, Ulikan Anyar nembongkeun

A new study published in the journal Global Change Biology has found that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish exhibit a high level of heat tolerance, which could worsen the damaging effects of climate change on coral reefs. Crown-of-thorns starfish are native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region, and their populations have been known to cause significant damage to coral.

The research, led by Professor Maria Byrne from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, suggests that even if the adult starfish decline due to ocean warming caused by climate change, the young starfish could wait until conditions are favorable to grow into carnivorous adults. This resilience to warming waters could exacerbate the starfish’s impact on coral reefs, which is already ranked third in terms of coral mortality, following cyclones and bleaching events.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the different life stages of crown-of-thorns starfish and how they respond to environmental changes. It also raises concerns about the potential long-term consequences of climate change on coral reefs and highlights the need for effective management strategies to mitigate the impact of this species on coral.

Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the starfish’s heat tolerance and its implications for coral reef ecosystems. This study contributes to a growing body of knowledge on the complex dynamics between marine organisms and climate change. It underscores the urgency of finding ways to protect and preserve coral reefs, which are not only a vital ecosystem but also a crucial source of livelihood for many coastal communities.

Watesan:
– Crown-of-thorns starfish: A species of starfish native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region, known for causing significant damage to coral reefs.
– Coral mortality: The death of coral colonies, often caused by various factors such as pollution, disease, and climate change.

sumber:
– Global Change Biology journal, published research led by Professor Maria Byrne from the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

És Laut Antartika dina Rékor Lemah, Ngancem Konsékuansi Global

Oct 21, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Élmu Kahirupan Angkasa: Ngajalajah Anu Teu Dipikanyaho Di Atas Stasion Angkasa Internasional

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Binér liang hideung bisa jadi leuwih stabil ti saméméhna dipercaya

Oct 21, 2023 Jibril Botha

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

És Laut Antartika dina Rékor Lemah, Ngancem Konsékuansi Global

Oct 21, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Élmu Kahirupan Angkasa: Ngajalajah Anu Teu Dipikanyaho Di Atas Stasion Angkasa Internasional

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Binér liang hideung bisa jadi leuwih stabil ti saméméhna dipercaya

Oct 21, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Simposium Éksplorasi Antariksa von Braun Taunan ka-16 NASA pikeun Fokus dina Ngamajukeun Élmu Angkasa sareng Éksplorasi

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar