Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Brian May, Ratu Gitaris sareng Astrofisika, Ngabantosan NASA dina Ngumpulkeun Sampel Astéroid

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Brian May, Ratu Gitaris sareng Astrofisika, Ngabantosan NASA dina Ngumpulkeun Sampel Astéroid

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

sumber:
- CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Hiji terobosan dina Panalungtikan Spésiés Punah: Abad-Abad RNA Diurutkeun tina Spesimen Macan Tasmania

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Astéroid 2023 SF6: Papanggihan Deukeut jeung Bumi

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Groundbreaking Center di Universitas Colorado Boulder Tujuan Ngaronjatkeun Ramalan Cuaca Spasi

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Hiji terobosan dina Panalungtikan Spésiés Punah: Abad-Abad RNA Diurutkeun tina Spesimen Macan Tasmania

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Astéroid 2023 SF6: Papanggihan Deukeut jeung Bumi

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Groundbreaking Center di Universitas Colorado Boulder Tujuan Ngaronjatkeun Ramalan Cuaca Spasi

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Neuroscientists Clash Leuwih Téori Émbaran Integrated

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar