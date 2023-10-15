Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Sabagéan Gerhana Matahari Dipikagaduh Sababaraha Warga New Hampshire

ByJibril Botha

Oct 15, 2023
Sabagéan Gerhana Matahari Dipikagaduh Sababaraha Warga New Hampshire

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

sumber:
- NASA

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Héliosfir: Gelembung Raksasa Sakuriling Tata Surya Urang

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Ngartos Cookies: Naon Anu Anjeun Kudu Apal

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

NASA Manggih Astéroid Ngadeukeutan Bumi

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Héliosfir: Gelembung Raksasa Sakuriling Tata Surya Urang

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Ngartos Cookies: Naon Anu Anjeun Kudu Apal

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

NASA Manggih Astéroid Ngadeukeutan Bumi

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Milarian Misterius pikeun Planét Salapan: Fakta atanapi Fiksi?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar