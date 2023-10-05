Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Béntang Heubeul Témbongkeun Kurangna Jupiters Panas

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Béntang Heubeul Témbongkeun Kurangna Jupiters Panas

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Sumber: Jagat Dinten ieu

By Robert Andrew

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Pancuran Meteor Draconid anu spektakuler pikeun Nyaangan Langit ieu Minggu Thanksgiving di Ontario

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar