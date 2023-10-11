Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Métode Anyar Nangtukeun Protéin Éféktor Toxoplasma Targeting Transkripsi Sél Inangna

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Métode Anyar Nangtukeun Protéin Éféktor Toxoplasma Targeting Transkripsi Sél Inangna

A recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe has introduced a novel method for identifying the functions of secreted proteins from the parasite Toxoplasma. The study, conducted by a research team, utilized the Dual Perturb-Seq method to analyze the effects of over 200 proteins secreted by Toxoplasma into human host cells.

The researchers were able to identify and characterize several novel effector proteins that play a role in changing host cell transcription and behavior. One significant finding of the study is the identification of an effector protein called TgSOS1, which is essential for altering a key immune signaling pathway in the host. This discovery highlights the critical role of Toxoplasma in reprogramming host cell transcription during infection and establishing persistent infection.

Moritz Treeck, the corresponding author of the study, expressed excitement about the potential impact of this research. The Dual Perturb-Seq method not only provides a deeper understanding of host-microbe interactions but also serves as a versatile tool for investigating various pathogens. This breakthrough brings scientists closer to unraveling the complexities of infection and developing more effective strategies to combat infectious diseases.

Future steps for the research team include expanding their experiments to cells of other species to gain insight into how Toxoplasma can infect a wide range of warm-blooded animals, making it one of the most successful parasites on Earth.

sumber: Host sél & mikroba, Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência

sumber:
– Simon Butterworth et al, “High-throughput identification of Toxoplasma gondii effector proteins that target host cell transcription,” Cell Host & Microbe (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2023.09.003

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Kajadian Surgawi anu Éstuning: Gerhana Matahari Annular pikeun Rahmat Langit

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
elmu pangaweruh

Warga di kidul-kulon British Columbia gaduh panempoan idéal pikeun samagaha panonpoé

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Warga Barat Daya SM Boga Tempat Paningal Utama pikeun Gerhana Matahari

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Kajadian Surgawi anu Éstuning: Gerhana Matahari Annular pikeun Rahmat Langit

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Warga di kidul-kulon British Columbia gaduh panempoan idéal pikeun samagaha panonpoé

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Warga Barat Daya SM Boga Tempat Paningal Utama pikeun Gerhana Matahari

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Pesawat Ruang Angkasa Psyche NASA Ngaluncurkeun Misi pikeun Astéroid Katutupan Logam

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar