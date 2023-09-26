Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Élmuwan Ngidentipikasi Superbuana Kahareup, Selandia Anyar Teu Bisa Ngagabung

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
Élmuwan Ngidentipikasi Superbuana Kahareup, Selandia Anyar Teu Bisa Ngagabung

Scientists have predicted that a supercontinent called Pangaea Proxima, also known as Pangea Ultima, will form in approximately 250 million years. This future configuration of Earth’s landmasses is based on past cycles of continental drift. The hypothesis suggests that all of the Earth’s territories will merge together, combining South and North America with Europe and Africa, and closing the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. However, New Zealand is not expected to be a part of this supercontinent.

The research, conducted by Alexander Farnsworth from the University of Bristol, shows that if Pangaea Ultima were to form, New Zealand would remain separate from the main landmass, off the coast of Australia. In the researched model, seven continents merged into the supercontinent, leaving New Zealand as one of the last remaining islands. The study also suggests that the formation and decay of Pangaea Ultima would have significant impacts on Earth’s climate and terrestrial mammalian habitability.

According to the research, the creation and decay of the supercontinent would lead to extremes in carbon dioxide levels, affecting the habitability of Earth for terrestrial mammals. The study indicates that the formation of Pangaea Ultima could increase the likelihood of “massive hyperthermal events.” Farnsworth emphasizes the importance of maintaining a cooler and hospitable climate in order for life to thrive.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday. Despite New Zealand’s exclusion from the future supercontinent, scientists continue to study the Earth’s geological processes and the possibilities of future landmass configurations.

sumber:
- Geosains Alam
– Newshub
– Barang

By Robert Andrew

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Hiji terobosan dina Panalungtikan Spésiés Punah: Abad-Abad RNA Diurutkeun tina Spesimen Macan Tasmania

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Astéroid 2023 SF6: Papanggihan Deukeut jeung Bumi

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Groundbreaking Center di Universitas Colorado Boulder Tujuan Ngaronjatkeun Ramalan Cuaca Spasi

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Hiji terobosan dina Panalungtikan Spésiés Punah: Abad-Abad RNA Diurutkeun tina Spesimen Macan Tasmania

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Astéroid 2023 SF6: Papanggihan Deukeut jeung Bumi

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Groundbreaking Center di Universitas Colorado Boulder Tujuan Ngaronjatkeun Ramalan Cuaca Spasi

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Neuroscientists Clash Leuwih Téori Émbaran Integrated

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar