Élmuwan Panggihan Alat Ngajangjikeun pikeun Merangan Tulang Tulang dina Éksplorasi Angkasa

Scientists have made a breakthrough in the search for solutions to combat bone loss during space exploration. The team of researchers has enhanced the therapeutic potential of the NELL-1 molecule, extending its half-life from 5.5 hours to 15.5 hours. This improvement allows the molecule to remain effective for a longer duration without losing its bioactivity.

To further enhance its targeted effectiveness, the researchers bioconjugated an inert bisphosphonate (BP) molecule with NELL-1, creating a “smart” molecule called BP-NELL-PEG. This molecule specifically targets bone tissues, which is crucial in combatting bone loss during extended stays in microgravity.

The results of the study, published in the journal ‘npj Microgravity,’ demonstrated that BP-NELL-PEG displayed superior specificity for bone tissue, without causing any observable adverse effects. This is a significant development as bisphosphonates have commonly been associated with destructive effects on bone tissues.

The researchers believe that their findings hold great promise for the future of space exploration, especially for missions involving prolonged stays in microgravity. They envision that BP-NELL-PEG could become a valuable tool in combating bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration, especially when conventional resistance training is not feasible due to injuries or other incapacitating factors.

While the study has shown promising results, further human studies are required to confirm its effectiveness. If these studies continue to be successful, BP-NELL-PEG could revolutionize the way astronauts combat bone loss during space travel. This breakthrough has the potential to improve the overall health and well-being of astronauts, ensuring successful and safe missions in the future.

