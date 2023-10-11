Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Universitas Alberta Ngembangkeun Métode Inovatif pikeun Ngarobih CO2 sareng Gliserol kana Bahan Nilai-Tambah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Panaliti Universitas Alberta Ngembangkeun Métode Inovatif pikeun Ngarobih CO2 sareng Gliserol kana Bahan Nilai-Tambah

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Lansekap Ngarobah Komunitas Online Autistic

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Tontonan Gerhana Matahari Cincin Seuneu

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Inten: Raja Kakerasan, tapi aya anu langkung hese?

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Lansekap Ngarobah Komunitas Online Autistic

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Tontonan Gerhana Matahari Cincin Seuneu

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Inten: Raja Kakerasan, tapi aya anu langkung hese?

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Kajadian Surgawi anu Éstuning: Gerhana Matahari Annular pikeun Rahmat Langit

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar