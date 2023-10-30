Mars has always captured the imagination of scientists and space enthusiasts alike, and its two moons, Phobos and Deimos, have only added to its enigma. With little known about their origin and composition, these celestial oddities have puzzled experts for years. But now, a groundbreaking mission is set to shed light on the mysteries of Mars’ moons.

The Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft, a joint effort by Japan, Europe, and the United States, is gearing up for an audacious journey. Its goal? To drill into Phobos, collect samples, and bring them back to Earth. This ambitious mission marks the first time samples will be returned from the Martian moons.

The MMX spacecraft will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including remote sensing instruments and two sampling mechanisms. The corer sampler, operated by a robotic arm, will collect subsurface material from Phobos, while the pneumatic sampler will use pressurized gas to gather surface material. These samples will be stored in a return capsule for the journey back to Earth.

The challenges of exploring Phobos are numerous. With its heavily cratered surface and microgravity environment, landing on Phobos is no easy feat. The mission will also deploy a German-French rover, which will autonomously explore the moon’s surface and help determine which samples to collect.

One of the primary objectives of the MMX mission is to uncover the origin of Phobos and Deimos. The two prevailing theories suggest that they might be captured asteroids or remnants of a massive impact with Mars. By studying the composition of Phobos, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries of the solar system’s evolution.

The MMX spacecraft is scheduled to launch next year and arrive at Mars approximately one year later. After completing its mission, the spacecraft will embark on a year-long journey back to Earth, with the collected samples set to be delivered in 2029 to a designated location in Australia.

With MMX, humanity will take another significant step in unraveling the secrets of Mars, bringing us closer to understanding the enigmatic world and its mysterious moons.

Patarosan remen tanya (FAQ)

1. Why are Phobos and Deimos considered mysterious?

Phobos and Deimos, the moons of Mars, are shrouded in mystery due to their unknown origin and composition. Scientists are unsure whether they are captured asteroids or remnants of a massive impact with Mars.

2. What is the purpose of the MMX mission?

The Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission aims to drill into Phobos, collect samples, and bring them back to Earth. This unprecedented mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and origin of Mars’ moons.

3. How will the MMX spacecraft collect samples from Phobos?

The MMX spacecraft will be equipped with two sampling mechanisms: the corer sampler and the pneumatic sampler. The corer sampler will use a robotic arm to gather subsurface material, while the pneumatic sampler will use pressurized gas to obtain surface material.

4. What challenges will the MMX mission face in exploring Phobos?

Exploring Phobos poses several challenges, including its heavily cratered surface and microgravity environment. Landing on Phobos will require careful navigation, and collecting samples will require innovative techniques due to the low gravity.

5. When will the MMX samples be returned to Earth?

The MMX spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth in 2029. After a year-long journey, the collected samples will be delivered to a targeted zone in Australia, where scientists will analyze them for further insights into Mars’ moons.