Judul: Kamajuan dina Téori Matéri Aktif: Ngarengsekeun Persamaan Kompleks pikeun Ngartos Dinamika Bahan Hirup.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden, along with the Center for Systems Biology Dresden (CSBD) and the TU Dresden, have made significant progress in understanding the shape and behavior of living materials through the development of a new algorithm. This algorithm, implemented in an open-source supercomputer code, can solve the complex equations of active matter theory in realistic scenarios for the first time.

Active matter refers to materials composed of individual components that can convert a chemical fuel into mechanical forces, resulting in coherent flows and patterns of movement. These materials play a crucial role in the mechanics of cells and tissues, but understanding their behavior has proven challenging due to the complexity of the mathematical equations involved.

The new algorithm, developed by scientists from the research group of Professor Ivo Sbalzarini at TU Dresden, enables the accurate solving of active matter equations in three dimensions and in complex-shaped spaces. This breakthrough allows scientists to comprehend and analyze the long-term behavior of active materials, both in motion and non-moving scenarios.

By predicting the behavior of active matter, researchers can gain valuable insights into the mechanisms of growth and disease. For example, the shape of tissues and the onset of instability or dysregulation can now be accurately predicted. This knowledge carries broad implications for understanding biological processes and designing artificial biological machines at the nano-scale.

The software implementing the algorithm is freely available through the open-source library OpenFPM, developed by the Sbalzarini group. This democratizes large-scale scientific computing, reducing the time required for code development in scientific research and enhancing productivity.

This significant advancement in active matter theory brings scientists one step closer to unraveling the century-old mystery of how cells and tissues acquire their shape. By leveraging the power of supercomputers and innovative algorithms, researchers can now explore and understand the dynamics of living materials in greater detail.

