Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA Berhasil Ngabalikeun Sampel Astéroid ka Bumi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA Berhasil Ngabalikeun Sampel Astéroid ka Bumi

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

sumber:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Pancuran Meteor Draconid anu spektakuler pikeun Nyaangan Langit ieu Minggu Thanksgiving di Ontario

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar