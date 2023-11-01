Flyby Complete: Lucy Spacecraft Navigates Asteroid Dinkinesh in Quest to Uncover Solar System’s Secrets

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft recently achieved a significant milestone in its mission to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s history. On November 1, the spacecraft successfully completed a flyby of asteroid Dinkinesh, the first of 10 asteroids it will explore over the next 12 years. This important achievement brings Lucy one step closer to its ultimate goal.

The flyby of Dinkinesh, dubbed ‘Dinky,’ served as a test-run for the spacecraft’s instruments. During the encounter, Lucy’s color imager, high-resolution camera, and infrared spectrometer collected valuable data, providing scientists with insights about the asteroid and the surrounding space.

“The team has determined that the spacecraft is in good health,” NASA officials revealed in a recent blog post. “We have commanded the spacecraft to start transmitting the data collected during the flyby.”

While Dinkinesh is relatively close to Earth, Lucy’s primary objective is to investigate more distant Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit. These asteroids are believed to hold essential clues about the early solar system, resembling ancient relics that offer a unique perspective on planetary formation.

The data gathered during the flyby will take approximately one week to reach Earth. Scientists are eagerly awaiting this information, which will shed light on the spacecraft’s performance during its first high-speed asteroid encounter.

Following the successful flyby, Lucy will return to Earth to utilize a gravity assist maneuver. This technique will propel the spacecraft towards its next destination: asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson. Named after the co-discoverer of the Lucy fossil, Donald Johanson, this asteroid carries great significance in our quest to uncover our earliest human ancestors.

In summary, Lucy’s recent flyby of asteroid Dinkinesh marks a major milestone in NASA’s ambitious mission. With each encounter, the spacecraft takes us one step closer to unraveling the secrets of our solar system’s past and provides valuable insights into the formation of our celestial neighborhood.

