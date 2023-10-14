Kahirupan Kota

NASA sareng SpaceX Ngaluncurkeun Misi Ambisius pikeun Nguji Sistem Komunikasi Spasi Jero

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 14, 2023
NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have teamed up with SpaceX on a mission to target a metal-rich asteroid and demonstrate a new laser-based transmission system for deep space communication. The mission, called the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project, launched on board SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The DSOC project aims to take optical communications beyond lunar distances to deep space. By using lasers and detectors, the system promises to deliver higher rates of data delivery compared to traditional radio and microwave links. This advancement in communication technology will allow for more information to be transmitted back to Earth from space, similar to the shift from cable internet to fiber optics.

One of the main challenges with optical communications is the need for precise pointing of the system. Unlike conventional radio antennas, the DSOC system requires pinpoint accuracy to target Earth with highly sensitive detectors that count individual particles of light called photons. Additionally, weather conditions, such as dense clouds, can affect signal quality, requiring data signals to be encoded to counteract signal fading.

Despite these challenges, optical communications offer several advantages, including a direct line of sight, specific wavelengths and directions, and the ability to transmit covert and sensitive communications. The DSOC technology demonstrated in this mission will be used in future missions, such as the Artemis program, which aims to return to the moon’s orbit and surface.

This mission represents an important step in improving communication capabilities for deep space exploration and demonstrates the potential of optical communications for future interplanetary missions.

Sumber: Decrypt

