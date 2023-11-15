NASA Nampi Opini Audit Bersih Ka-13 Berturut-turut, Nunjukkeun Komitmen kana Tanggung Jawab Fiskal

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, has once again received an unmodified, or “clean,” opinion from an external auditor on its fiscal year 2023 financial statements. This marks the 13th consecutive year that the agency has achieved this distinction.

The audit opinion certifies that NASA adheres to the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for federal agencies, providing assurance that its financial statements and budgetary reporting are accurate and reliable. This reaffirms NASA’s commitment to responsible stewardship of American tax dollars.

Under the leadership of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Chief Financial Officer Margaret Vo Schaus, the agency has continuously demonstrated transparency and accountability in its fiscal operations. This commitment to financial reporting practices is vital to NASA’s success and ensures that the American public can trust the agency’s goals and missions.

In addition to the external audit opinion, the recently released Agency Financial Report includes crucial supplementary information and top-level performance results. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into NASA’s financial performance and highlights the significant contributions the agency brings to various areas.

NASA’s strategic plan serves as the foundation for its mission and performance goals, and the 2023 Agency Financial Report reflects the agency’s progress in achieving these objectives. The report showcases NASA’s advancements in key areas such as space exploration, climate change research, space technology development, and the groundbreaking Artemis program.

By utilizing cutting-edge technology like the James Webb Space Telescope, focusing on climate change research, promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and driving economic growth, NASA continues to lead the way in space exploration.

For more information about NASA’s budget and financial management, please visit NASA’s official website.

Patarosan remen tanya (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of an external audit opinion?

An external audit opinion is conducted by an independent auditor to evaluate an organization’s financial statements and provide assurance about their accuracy and compliance with accounting principles.

Q: How does NASA demonstrate fiscal responsibility?

NASA demonstrates fiscal responsibility through transparent financial reporting practices, adhering to accounting principles, and ensuring accurate and reliable information about its fiscal activities.

Q: What is the significance of receiving a “clean” opinion from an external auditor?

Receiving a “clean” opinion from an external auditor indicates that an organization’s financial statements are free from material misstatement and comply with the relevant accounting standards. It showcases the organization’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Q: What is NASA’s strategic plan?

NASA’s strategic plan outlines the agency’s long-term objectives and priorities. It serves as a roadmap for achieving its mission and performance goals, which encompass various areas such as space exploration, research, technology development, and more.