Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Astronot NASA Frank Rubio Balik deui ka Bumi Saatos Misi Lila Taun di Stasion Angkasa Internasional

ByJibril Botha

Sep 27, 2023
Astronot NASA Frank Rubio Balik deui ka Bumi Saatos Misi Lila Taun di Stasion Angkasa Internasional

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

sumber:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

NASA Nunda Peluncuran Misi Astéroid Psyche pikeun Ngamutahirkeun Konfigurasi Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Papanggihan Fosil Penyu Kuna Nyadiakeun Wawasan Sajarah Évolusionér

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
elmu pangaweruh

Ngartos Cookies sareng Kabijakan Privasi

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

NASA Nunda Peluncuran Misi Astéroid Psyche pikeun Ngamutahirkeun Konfigurasi Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Papanggihan Fosil Penyu Kuna Nyadiakeun Wawasan Sajarah Évolusionér

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Ngartos Cookies sareng Kabijakan Privasi

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Banjir Walungan Kuno di Dataran Gangga Nyadiakeun Wawasan ngeunaan Banjir Super Kahareup

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar