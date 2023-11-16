Ngajalajah Tanda Tangan Neon dina Disk Ngabentuk Planét

New findings from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have shed light on the formation of planets in dusty, planet-forming disks. It appears that the abundance of ionized neon gas in these disks can provide insights into the timeline of planet formation.

Planet formation occurs within disks of gas and dust that surround young stars. These disks have long been observed by astronomers, but the process of planetary formation takes hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of years to complete. As a result, studying the changes in these disks over short timescales is challenging.

However, the JWST has recently observed a significant change in one planet-forming disk. In 2008, using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, scientists detected an infrared emission line associated with doubly ionized neon ([Ne III]) in the planet-forming disk around a young star called SZ Chamaeleontis (SZ Cha). Doubly ionized neon is formed when two photons knock out two outer electrons of the neon atom.

Initially, the presence of doubly ionized neon in SZ Cha’s disk was considered rare, suggesting that extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation was the dominant type of radiation influencing the disk. Unlike X-rays, EUV radiation is known to break apart molecules but does not disintegrate disks as quickly.

However, when the team followed up on the observations in 2023 with the JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), they found that the doubly ionized neon had mostly disappeared compared to singly ionized neon ([Ne II]). This change suggests that X-ray radiation, which erodes planet-forming disks much faster, has become the dominant radiation in the SZ Cha system.

The presence or absence of doubly ionized neon can be considered a proxy for the relative contributions of ultraviolet and X-ray radiation in a planet-forming disk. By studying its abundance, astronomers can estimate the timescale in which planets must form before their parent disk dissipates.

Understanding the interplay between different types of radiation and their impact on planet formation is crucial. Computer models indicate that systems dominated by extreme ultraviolet radiation allow for approximately one million more years of planet formation compared to those dominated by X-rays.

Further studies are currently being planned using the JWST and other observatories to gather more information and explore the fluctuations of the stellar wind in the SZ Cha system. These efforts aim to gain a deeper understanding of the neon signatures and the forces shaping the evolution of planet-forming disks.

