Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Observatorium Surya Aditya-L1 India Nyaluyukeun Lintasan pikeun Panonpoé anu Teu Diganggu

ByJibril Botha

Oct 12, 2023
Observatorium Surya Aditya-L1 India Nyaluyukeun Lintasan pikeun Panonpoé anu Teu Diganggu

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Pesawat Ruang Angkasa Psyche NASA Ngaluncurkeun Misi pikeun Astéroid Katutupan Logam

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Misi Chandrayaan-4: Ngajalajah Kutub Kidul Lunar

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha
elmu pangaweruh

Misi Mangalyaan-2: Misi Kadua India ka Mars

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Pesawat Ruang Angkasa Psyche NASA Ngaluncurkeun Misi pikeun Astéroid Katutupan Logam

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Misi Chandrayaan-4: Ngajalajah Kutub Kidul Lunar

Oct 14, 2023 Jibril Botha 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Misi Mangalyaan-2: Misi Kadua India ka Mars

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Gerhana Matahari Annular: Fenomena Langka Katingali di Amérika

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar