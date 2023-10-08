Kahirupan Kota

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
Kapal angkasa Aditya-L1 India neruskeun deui perjalanan ka arah Sun-Earth L1

India’s Aditya-L1, the country’s first mission to the sun, has successfully completed a trajectory correction maneuver on October 6, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The spacecraft is now healthy and on track to reach Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1.

Aditya-L1, named after the Hindu sun god, will be positioned in a Halo Orbit around L1, which is the point between the sun and the Earth where the gravitational forces of both celestial bodies balance out. This location offers a unique vantage point for studying solar phenomena and space weather.

The trajectory correction maneuver is a critical operation that ensures the spacecraft stays on its intended path. By making small adjustments to its trajectory, ISRO ensures that Aditya-L1 reaches its destination accurately and optimizes its scientific observations.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches its final orbit, it will begin collecting valuable data about the sun and its activities. The mission aims to study the solar corona, which is the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere, and investigate the dynamics of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and their influence on space weather.

Understanding the sun and its behavior is crucial for space weather forecasting and protecting critical infrastructure on Earth, such as satellites and power grids, from solar storms. Aditya-L1 will contribute to the global efforts in this field and enhance India’s capabilities in space research and technology.

The successful trajectory correction maneuver marks an important milestone for the Aditya-L1 mission. As the spacecraft continues its journey towards L1, scientists and researchers eagerly await the valuable data it will provide about the sun’s mysteries and its impact on our planet.

By Mampho Brescia

