ByRobert Andrew

Oct 1, 2023
Pesawat Ruang Angkasa Aditya-L1 ISRO Ngarambat Ngalangkungan Lingkungan Pangaruh Bumi

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that its Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence and is now on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This is the second time that ISRO has sent a spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has already started collecting data, which will provide valuable insights into the behavior of particles in Earth’s surroundings. Specifically, the data collected around L1 will help scientists analyze the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena. The launch of Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully completed by ISRO on September 2.

This advanced spacecraft is equipped with a total of seven different payloads for the study of the Sun. Four of these payloads will observe the light emitted by the Sun, while the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. Aditya-L1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1, located 1.5 million km from Earth in the direction of the Sun. This orbit will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun in the same relative position.

The Aditya-L1 mission represents an important milestone for ISRO and further highlights India’s growing presence in the field of space exploration. By studying the Sun and its behavior, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of our solar system and its impact on the Earth. This data will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of space weather forecasting and other related fields.

Sumber: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

