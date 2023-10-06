Kahirupan Kota

Unveiling Téknologi Anyar sareng Kakuatan AI

elmu pangaweruh

Teleskop Spasi Hubble Ngajalajah Kajadian Kosmik Anu Ngabingungkeun

ByJibril Botha

Oct 6, 2023
Teleskop Spasi Hubble Ngajalajah Kajadian Kosmik Anu Ngabingungkeun

The Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured an extraordinary cosmic event known as a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT), leaving scientists perplexed. LFBOTs are characterized by a rapid increase in brightness followed by a quick fade, and only a few have been observed since their discovery in 2018. What makes this particular LFBOT, nicknamed the Finch, so puzzling is that it was found in a region of space 50,000 light years away from the nearest galaxy.

Initially detected in April by terrestrial cameras at the Palomar Observatory in California, the blast emitted light with a scorching temperature of 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit, as analyzed by a telescope in Chile. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that provided the necessary observations to determine the location of the explosion accurately.

Ashley Chrimes, the lead author of the forthcoming paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, stated in an ESA press release that the Hubble observations revealed the uniqueness of the event compared to others previously observed. While the precise cause of the Finch remains uncertain, scientists have generally associated similar events with a star being torn apart by a black hole. However, this explanation seems unlikely due to the remote location of the Finch.

The paper’s authors have proposed a new hypothesis: the collision of two neutron stars that were ejected from their galaxy and had been orbiting each other for more than a billion years. This collision would result in a kilonova, an explosion 1,000 times more potent than a supernova. Nevertheless, Chrimes emphasized that many questions remain unanswered, and further research is necessary to determine the true nature of the Finch.

sumber:
- Badan Spasi Éropa (ESA)
- Bewara Bulanan Royal Astronomical Society

By Jibril Botha

Post patali

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Anjeun sono

elmu pangaweruh

Misi L1 Aditya dina Jalur Pikeun Ngahontal Titik L1 dina 18 Dinten: Pupuhu ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

DLR Ngawangun Test Bed pikeun Bot Éksplorasi Mars sareng Lunar

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Panaliti Anyar Nyarankeun Manusa Cicing di Amérika Jauh Langkung Awal Ti Anu Disangka Saméméhna

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
elmu pangaweruh

Pancuran Meteor Draconid anu spektakuler pikeun Nyaangan Langit ieu Minggu Thanksgiving di Ontario

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar