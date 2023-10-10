Kahirupan Kota

NGC 1087: Galaksi spiral ngahalangan kedip-kedip

Oct 10, 2023
NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

sumber:
- NASA
- Encyclopaedia Britannica

